Burna Boy to perform at 2024 Grammys

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, will perform at the 2024 GRAMMYs on Sunday, February 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, US.

The Recording Academy announced on Monday, January 22, that the ‘City Boy’ crooner Burna Boy, will share the Grammy stage with notable artists such as Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

The Recording Academy shared the exciting news on their official X handle, stating, “Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.”

🚨 Attention: African Giant @BurnaBoy will take the #GRAMMYs stage on Sunday, February 4th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS.



↪️ See who else is performing: https://t.co/f464MW6zR7 pic.twitter.com/w5QqiMEMoo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 22, 2024

Burna Boy received three nominations at the 66th Grammys. His nominations include Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ Best Global Music Performance for ‘Alone,’ and Best African Music Performance for ‘City Boys.’

This is the first year that the Grammys will award an artist for Best African Music Performance, highlighting the growing influence of music from across Africa.