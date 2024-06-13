The Recording Academy "Grammys" extends reach to Africa

The Recording Academy, behind GRAMMY Awards, is expanding its support for music creators globally. The academy has partnered with Ministries of Culture and key stakeholders in the Middle East and Africa to enhance its presence and services in these growing music markets.

"This is exciting because music is one of humanity’s greatest natural resources," said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy.

For the past two years, Academy leaders have traveled to these regions, engaging in listening sessions, briefings, tours, and direct discussions with both governmental bodies and music creators.

The Academy is collaborating with the Ministries of Culture in Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, the Rwanda Development Board, and South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture. MOUs have been signed with Ghana and the Ivory Coast.