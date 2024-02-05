South Africa's president Ramaphosa celebrates Tyla's historic Grammy win

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated singer Tyla for winning the inaugural Grammys for Best African Music Performance for her viral global hit Water.

She is the first artist to win the coveted new category beating Nigeria's Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr and Asake who had been nominated for the award.

In an X post, Mr Ramaphosa said the singer added herself to the list of eminent South African artists and musicians "who have made an indelible mark on the world stage".

"@Tyllaaaaaaa we congratulate you and we celebrate with you. Thank you for your authenticity and for flying the flag," he added.

Woke up to the news of our very own Tyla winning the Best African Music Performance for her song ‘Water’ at the #Grammys. She is the youngest African to win such a prestigious award, adding herself to list of eminent South African artists and musicians who have made an indelible… pic.twitter.com/rNROSAuH1W — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 5, 2024

Last year, Water became a widely popular global summer anthem, propelling it to smash records on streaming platforms and dominate charts like the Billboard Hot 100.

"This is crazy! I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old!" Tyla exclaimed as she accepted the prestigious award in the US on Sunday night while dazzling in a custom Versace gown.

Some Africans on social media have hailed Sunday's Grammys as a historic moment for the continent's talent, with Tyla winning, Burna Boy performing and South African comedian Trevor Noah hosting music's biggest event for a record fourth consecutive time.