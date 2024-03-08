South Africa's Grammy winner Tyla cancels world tour over 'worsened' injury

South African sensation Tyla has called off her highly awaited debut world tour just a fortnight prior to its scheduled commencement.

In a statement shared on her Instagram platform, Tyla disclosed that her choice stems from the necessity to fully recuperate from a deteriorated injury she has been grappling with for the past year.

Despite undergoing medical intervention, the songstress expressed that her condition has significantly worsened, compelling her to take this difficult decision.

“For the past year, I’ve been silently suffering from an injury that has tragically worsened. I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.

“I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now, I won’t be able to proceed with the tour,” the statement noted without describing the specific nature of the injury.

The Grammy winner was scheduled to begin her tour on March 21 in Norway’s Capital, Oslo but explained that “continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardise my long-term health and safety.”

Patrons who have bought tickets in North America are however expected to be refunded while her tour dates in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled.