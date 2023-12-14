South Africa's Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for fourth year in a row

South African comedian Trevor Noah will return as host for the Grammy Awards for a fourth consecutive year.

The award-winning author will bring his talents back to the stage for the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, 2024.

The U.S. Recording Academy which made the announcement on Thursday said Noah was praised for his ability to blend humour with a deep appreciation for music. This has convinced both the in-house audience and at-home viewers in his previous years as host.

The Grammys are a musicˈ æk.ə.leɪd determined by peers, with voting conducted by the Recording Academy's membership of music creators.

U.S R&B star SiZe heads into the 2024 ceremony with a leading nine nominations.

“Kill Bill,” her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. “SOS” is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

**The 66th edition of the Grammy will be awarding for the first time ever next year a gramophone to the best African music performance.

Rising artists like Nigerians Ayra Starr, ASAKE, and South African Tyla will compete against global megastars Burna Boy and Davido in a history-making category.

Phoebe Bridgers has the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of those are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 4 live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.