SZA scoops the most nominations for this year's Grammy Awards

SZA has scooped the most nominations for this year's grammys and is poised to reign supreme over the awards ceremony in LA.

The African-American R&B risk-taker now has nine chances at getting a gold for the pop, rap and R&B songs that make up her album SOS.

Her layered tales of romance earned her acclaim with her debut "Ctrl" in 2017 and saw her top the charts again with last year's release of SOS.

In the record of the year category she'll be up against Billie Eilish, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Victoria Monét.

The singer has so far won one Grammy from her 14 previous nominations.

Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and the rock supergroup boygenius are also strong contenders at the gala on February 4th, where music from the blockbuster film "Barbie" is likely to clean up as well.