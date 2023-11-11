Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

SZA scoops the most nominations for this year's Grammy Awards

SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas   -  
Copyright © africanews
John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

USA

SZA has scooped the most nominations for this year's grammys and is poised to reign supreme over the awards ceremony in LA.

The African-American R&B risk-taker now has nine chances at getting a gold for the pop, rap and R&B songs that make up her album SOS.

Her layered tales of romance earned her acclaim with her debut "Ctrl" in 2017 and saw her top the charts again with last year's release of SOS.

In the record of the year category she'll be up against Billie Eilish, boygenius, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Victoria Monét.

The singer has so far won one Grammy from her 14 previous nominations.

Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and the rock supergroup boygenius are also strong contenders at the gala on February 4th, where music from the blockbuster film "Barbie" is likely to clean up as well.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..