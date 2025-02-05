Welcome to Africanews

Los Angeles Zoo welcomes new group of Cape Vultures

Home to Cape vultures since 1985, Los Angeles Zoo is welcoming seven more of the birds.

They are set to be housed in an exhibit that aims to mimic the birds’ natural South African surroundings, where zoo visitors will have the opportunity to watch them.

Denise Verret, Los Angeles Zoo CEO and director, said, “the new space will undoubtedly help Angelenos continue to foster a deeper connection to wildlife and an appreciation for a species that plays a vital role in the environment."

Almost a metre in height and with a wingspan of more than two metres, Cape vultures are sometimes referred to as ‘'nature's clean up crew'’.

The animals dispose of carcasses that could transmit diseases including rabies and anthrax.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, vultures are one of the most endangered groups of birds on the planet.

They face a number of threats including hunting, habitat loss and climate change.

