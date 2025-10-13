Madagascar took victory at the final of the third international children's song contest "Our Generation" in Moscow on Saturday.

Young Malagasy singers Michella, Brenda and Riantsoa won over the audience and the jury with their song "Fianarana foana", which translates as “Keep Studying.”

It is the second victory in a row for Madagascar, after the country won the popular vote last year. Russia and Kenya completed the 2025 podium.

This year, 16 countries participated in the competition, including China, South Africa, Uganda and Ethiopia. The United States joined the event for the first time.

Russia created “Our Generation” in 2023 as an alternative to the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

Children aged 9 to 16 are eligible to participate. Organisers describe “Our Generation” as an “educational programme” that “completely eliminates political aspects.”

The European Broadcasting Union banned Russia from participating in Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

This September, Russia launched its own singing competition for adults by reviving the Soviet-era Intervision Music Contest.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry dismissed the event as “an instrument of hostile propaganda.”