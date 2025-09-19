John Legend honoured at Black Music Action Coalition event

John Legend was honoured at Black Music Action Coalition event. It comes as the Coalition, which aims to uplift under-represented voices in music, marks its fifth anniversary.

''All of Me'' singer John Legend has been honoured at the Black Music Action Coalition Annual event.

The 46 year old was awarded with a humanitarian accolade named after Quincy Jones. Legend insists he will continue to uplift under represented voices in music.

"I really appreciate the work that BMAC does to advocate for us and our industry. And I'm very appreciative of them honoring me with this humanitarian award, an award named after my friend and my mentor, Quincy Jones. And whenever I get an award for something like this, I always think about all the people who we work with, people who we try to collaborate with and listen to and uplift their voices,'' Legend said.

Also at the event was Flavor Flav, who praised Legend for his accomplishments. "A lot of us Black artists, you know, really, really want to stay recognised for the work that we put in, you now what I'm saying, and for the work that we do,'' he said.

As the Black Music Action Coalition is marking its fifth anniversary, its president has hailed the Coalition's work, insisting that its commitment to fostering ''equity and inclusion within the music industry remains steadfast.''

Music industry pipeline programs and music maker grants are just a few of the ways that the Coalition aims to create access and opportunity in music.