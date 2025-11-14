Africa’s growing influence at the Grammys 

African music is no longer inching its way into global spaces, it’s moving with confidence and rewriting what mainstream pop looks like.

The 2026 Grammy nominations make this clear, with artists from West, East and Southern Africa securing spots in some of the most competitive categories.

This year’s African nominees including Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Tyla, Eddy Kenzo and Youssou N’Dour, reflect a continent whose creative output has grown too loud, too distinct, and too commercially successful to be overlooked.

A continent setting the pace

Over the past five years, African genres have moved from the fringes of Western playlists into everyday rotation. Amapiano has reshaped dance music.

Afrobeats continues to influence global pop. East African fusion is rising on streaming charts. And veteran artists from Senegal, Mali and Benin still hold strong in the Global Music categories.

Clearly, the Grammys are responding to this momentum. The creation of the Best African Music Performance category has given African musicians a dedicated platform, but the bigger story is how many of them are breaking out of it, competing in Global Music, Pop and even General Field categories.

Increasing African influence on the inside

It’s not just about who’s nominated, African voices are gaining power within the Recording Academy itself. In recent years, more African businesspeople, creators, and executives have joined its ranks, helping diversify what gets nominated and who wins.

The likes of Davido (Nigeria), Richie Mensah, (Ghana) , Eric Wainaina (Kenya) and Samson Jikeme (Nigeria) have formally been inducted as voting members this year , meaning they now help shape nominations.

Their presence helps bring African perspectives not just to the performers, but to the voters and decision-makers of the Grammys. This shift means the Academy is more likely to recognize sounds, stories, and artists that truly reflect the continent.

Beyond music

The wave of nominations also mirrors the transformation happening behind the scenes. African labels, managers and producers are entering global partnerships. Streaming has opened access to new markets, creating a generation of artists who can tour across Europe and North America with ease.

For industry players, these nominations mean more than prestige. They translate to bookings, higher streaming numbers, brand deals and investment interest.

A new generation, and a wider reach

What stands out this year is the mix of established names and newcomers. Burna Boy and Wizkid continue to anchor Africa’s global presence, but young acts like Tyla and Ayra Starr are pushing boundaries with fresh sounds, visuals and fan cultures that resonate across continents.

Their impact is especially visible online, where African artists dominate viral charts, TikTok challenges and YouTube trends. The Grammys are now catching up to what millions of fans already know , Africa is setting the tone for global music discovery.

A shift that’s here to stay

The 2026 nominations build on a pattern that has been developing for a decade: African artists aren’t just being recognized; they’re influencing what the world listens to. From Lagos to Johannesburg, Nairobi to Dakar, the continent’s sound is travelling further than ever, and the Grammys are becoming one of the many stages reflecting that rise.