Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti becomes first African to receive Lifetime Grammy

Thirty years after his death, Nigerian Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys.

He’ll be the first African to achieve the honour since the award was introduced in 1963.

Kuti pioneered the Afrobeat style in the 1960s and '70s with drummer Tony Allen, fusing influences from West African music with American soul, funk and jazz.

Across an almost 30-year career, Kuti released more than 50 albums until his death in 1997 at the age of 58.

But his influence is still very present. One of the nominees for this year’s Best Global Music Album Grammy is Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, who’s called Fela Kuti “the only African artist greater than me.”

Alongside his music, Kuti was a committed political activist, supporting Pan-Africanism and socialism, as well as the Black Panther movement in the United States. Much of his music directly challenged the Nigerian authorities and he was arrested dozens of times.

Kuti’s family and friends will attend Sunday’s Grammy ceremony to accept the award.

Other artists being recognized for their lifetime work include Carlos Santana, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Cher and Paul Simon.