U.S.-Iran tensions persist as diplomacy struggles to keep pace

Efforts to organize a second round of talks between the United States and Iran are underway, but escalating threats around the Strait of Hormuz continue to endanger a fragile ceasefire and rattle global markets.

Officials from both sides confirmed that discussions are ongoing over a new round of negotiations, potentially as early as Thursday, with Pakistan offering to host. Diplomats described the initial talks as part of a broader process rather than a one-time breakthrough, though no agreement was reached last weekend.

Blockade fuels uncertainty

The U.S. has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, aiming to curb oil exports that have continued despite sanctions.

Confusion remains over enforcement, as some tankers turned back while others, including vessels linked to Iranian shipping, navigated the strait.

The waterway, a critical artery for global oil trade, has seen sharply reduced traffic.

Economic shockwaves spread

Iran’s effective disruption of the strait — through which roughly a fifth of global oil passes in normal times — has driven up energy prices worldwide.

The conflict, now in its seventh week, has already shaken supply chains and intensified inflationary pressures far beyond the region.

Threats escalate on both sides

Donald Trump warned that Iranian vessels approaching the blockade would be “eliminated,” while Tehran vowed retaliation against Gulf targets if attacked.

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf issued a blunt warning: “If you fight, we will fight.”

Regional tensions widen

In parallel, rare talks between Israel and Lebanon are set to begin in Washington, focusing on security and the role of Hezbollah.

However, ongoing military operations and deep divisions suggest little immediate progress.

With thousands killed across multiple fronts and no clear resolution in sight, the crisis risks spiraling further, even as diplomatic channels remain open.