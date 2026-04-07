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Iran rejects 45-day ceasefire proposal 

Iran rejects 45-day ceasefire proposal 
An excavator works removing the rubble as people walk at the site of Sunday's Israeli strike on a building in Beirut's Jnah neighborhood, Lebanon, Monday, April 6, 2026.   -  
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AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Iran

Tensions in the Middle East are rapidly escalating as Iran rejects a proposed 45-day ceasefire, insisting instead on a permanent end to the war

US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure, issuing a firm deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that failure to comply could lead to sweeping strikes targeting critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. Trump also said he is “not at all” concerned about potential war crimes accusations tied to such actions.

The United Nations is pushing back. Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that targeting civilian infrastructure violates international law, urging restraint as the situation grows more volatile.

Meanwhile, the conflict continues to unfold on multiple fronts. Israel launched a new wave of strikes on Iran early Tuesday, prompting retaliatory missile fire from Tehran toward Israel and neighboring Gulf states.

The human toll is mounting. More than 1,900 people have been reported killed in Iran, though updates have stalled. In Lebanon, over 1,400 have died and more than one million people have been displaced. Casualties have also been reported across Israel, the West Bank, and among US forces.

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