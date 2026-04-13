Middle East War: Iran threatens Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

Iran's military has warned that no ports in the Persian Gulf or Gulf of Oman will be safe if its own ports are threatened. According to Iranian state media, the army said, ‘security in the Persian Gulf and the sea of Oman is either for everyone or for no one’.

It comes as the US military announced it will launch a blockade of all Iranian ports and coastal areas, after discussions over the weekend failed to produce a ceasefire for the conflict in the Middle East.

Oil prices have surpassed $100 a barrel as the imminent blockade could further disrupt the global economy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that the UK does not support the blockade and that Britain is 'not getting dragged into the war'.

A significant topic throughout the US and Israel’s war with Iran has been that of the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial shipping lane that been effectively shut by Tehran since the conflict began. In ordinary times, around a fifth of the world’s oil would pass through the Strait.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged other nations to deploy warships to help the US reopen the strait, including European countries. However, these calls were met with little response.