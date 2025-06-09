"If I win, great": Mbappé on Ballon d’Or hopes

Ballon d'Or
France captain Kylian Mbappé responded with composure when asked about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.
"I'm not the one who gives it out," Mbappe said, noting that the decision rests with around 100 journalists. He explained that the Golden Shoe is the only award he can directly influence "because that depends on my feet."
Despite being considered a strong contender for football's most prestigious individual prize, Mbappé remained grounded. "If I win it, great. If not, I'll be fine," he added.
His calm remarks come amid growing anticipation following an exceptional season and his high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.
The Real Madrid star scored his 50th goal for France before setting up the other as Les Bleus rallied after a lethargic start to defeat host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.
Aurelien Tchouameni set up club teammate Mbappe to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbappe set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.
Go to video
Mbappé has PSG bank accounts frozen over his €55m unpaid wages claim
00:49
Real Madrid prepares to host Valencia
Go to video
French football star Kylian Mbappe comes face-to-face with his double
02:07
France vs. Croatia: Mbappé returns as team captain for quarterfinal
02:05
Coach says Liverpool trophy haul will help Mo Salah's Ballon d'Or bid
01:04
Real Madrid faces injury crisis ahead of Copa del Rey Quarter-Final