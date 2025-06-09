"If I win, great": Mbappé on Ballon d’Or hopes

France captain Kylian Mbappé responded with composure when asked about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"I'm not the one who gives it out," Mbappe said, noting that the decision rests with around 100 journalists. He explained that the Golden Shoe is the only award he can directly influence "because that depends on my feet."

Despite being considered a strong contender for football's most prestigious individual prize, Mbappé remained grounded. "If I win it, great. If not, I'll be fine," he added.

His calm remarks come amid growing anticipation following an exceptional season and his high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.

The Real Madrid star scored his 50th goal for France before setting up the other as Les Bleus rallied after a lethargic start to defeat host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurelien Tchouameni set up club teammate Mbappe to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbappe set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors.