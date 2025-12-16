Court ruling looms in high-stakes dispute between PSG and Kylian Mbappé

A court ruling is expected on Tuesday in the high-profile legal battle between Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappé, following months of escalating financial and contractual disputes.

The case, examined by an industrial court in Paris, centres on alleged unpaid wages and bonuses. Mbappé, who did not attend the hearing, initially claimed he was owed 55 million euros but has since raised his demand to more than 260 million euros. His legal team argues that his fixed-term contract should be reclassified as a permanent one, which would entitle him to compensation for unfair dismissal, unpaid wages, bonuses and severance pay.

Mbappé is also seeking damages for moral harassment, undeclared work and alleged breaches of PSG’s duty of good faith and player safety.

PSG is countersuing for 440 million euros, including damages for what it calls a “loss of opportunity” after Mbappé left the club on a free transfer, having rejected a lucrative move to Saudi side Al-Hilal in 2023. The club also claims reputational and image damage.

The dispute follows Mbappé’s departure to Real Madrid in 2024 after seven seasons at PSG, where he became the club’s all-time top scorer. Relations deteriorated after he declined to extend his contract, leading to his temporary exclusion from preseason activities. PSG denies any harassment, insisting all sporting decisions complied with professional regulations.