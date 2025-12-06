Welcome to Africanews

Mbappé just five goals short of beating Ronaldo's 2013 Real Madrid record

By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Spain

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is threatening to topple Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 58 goals scored in a calendar year.

The French international got off to a slow start when he joined the club last year. But 2025 told a different story. In October he won the Golden Boot award for the season’s top scorer in European leagues and this season, he’s continued to bring his A-game to the pitch, scoring 25 of Real Madrid’s 44 goals.

Now he’s threatening to unseat his Portuguese predecessor and Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2013, he scored an astonishing 59 goals for the club, a record that - so far - hasn’t been beaten.

Now Mbappé is just five goals away from taking the crown.

With five games left before the end of the month, and an average 1.25 goals per match, the odds that he'll unseat Ronaldo are in his favor.

