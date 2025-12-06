Mbappé just five goals short of beating Ronaldo's 2013 Real Madrid record

Spain
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is threatening to topple Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 58 goals scored in a calendar year.
The French international got off to a slow start when he joined the club last year. But 2025 told a different story. In October he won the Golden Boot award for the season’s top scorer in European leagues and this season, he’s continued to bring his A-game to the pitch, scoring 25 of Real Madrid’s 44 goals.
Now he’s threatening to unseat his Portuguese predecessor and Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo. In 2013, he scored an astonishing 59 goals for the club, a record that - so far - hasn’t been beaten.
Now Mbappé is just five goals away from taking the crown.
With five games left before the end of the month, and an average 1.25 goals per match, the odds that he'll unseat Ronaldo are in his favor.
01:44
AFCON 2025 trophy unveiled in Paris ahead of Morocco tournament
00:59
Yoane Wissa misses AFCON after being dropped from DR Congo squad
00:46
Royal Air Maroc unveils special fares for CAN 2025 supporters
Go to video
Everton’s Idrissa Gueye sent off for slapping teammate
01:27
Celebrations as Haiti qualifies for World Cup for first time in 51 years
00:00
Arsenal and Visit Rwanda end partnership after 8 years amid human right controversy