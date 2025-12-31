Real Madrid’s Mbappé suffers knee sprain, faces weeks on sidelines

Real Madrid have been dealt a major blow after confirming that star forward Kylian Mbappé has injured his left knee.

The club said Wednesday the French international has been diagnosed with a knee sprain, though no official return date has been given. However, French sports daily L’Equipe reports Mbappé could be sidelined for at least three weeks.

According to the report, the striker has been dealing with discomfort in the lateral ligament for several weeks. An MRI carried out Wednesday morning revealed a lesion that will require treatment and rest.

The injury comes at a tough moment for Madrid. Mbappé has been in sensational form, recently scoring his 59th goal of 2025, equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for goals in a calendar year.

He has netted 29 goals this season, including a league-leading 18 in La Liga. Madrid face Real Betis on Sunday, with Mbappé now a major doubt.