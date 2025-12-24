Welcome to Africanews

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Endrick joins French club Lyon on loan

Real Madrid's Endrick celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga football match against Valladolid in Madrid, Spain, 25 August 2024   -  
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Spain

Real Madrid and Brazil football player Endrick has joined French club Lyon on loan until the end of the 2025-2026 season, the Spanish team said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old forward arrived in Madrid from Palmeiras on a six-year deal in 2024.

But he has been struggling for playing time under current coach Xabi Alonso, featuring just three times this campaign compared to 37 appearances last season.

Endrick has also scored three goals in 14 senior appearances for Brazil, but he has not featured for the national team since a 4-1 defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying in March.

With limited opportunities in Madrid, the highly rated teenager will hope that a successful spell in the top French division can help him revive his international prospects ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

