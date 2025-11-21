Welcome to Africanews

Rashford misses Barcelona training ahead of Bilbao clash

By Rédaction Africanews

and SNTV

Spain

FC Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford missed training ahead of the club’s upcoming Round 13 of La Liga against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Rashford has missed the last two Barcelona trainings because of fever and his presence is serious doubt ahead of tomorrow's match.

However, goalkeeper Joan Garcia and winger Raphinha both have trained with the team and will be available for the team’s return to Camp Nou.

The stadium has been undergoing renovations and has been out of commission for the last two seasons. Final renovations won’t be complete until next year but it reopens this month at a reduced capacity.

Coach Hansi Flick’s team is in second place in La Liga with 28 points - trailing its historic rival Real Madrid by 3.

