Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé awarded Golden Boot for the first time

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe poses to the media after receiving the Golden Boot award during a ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Manu Fernandez/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé was presented with the 2024-25 Golden Boot award on Friday in front of his team mates at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French striker scored 31 goals last season, earning him the prestigious individual trophy for the first time.

"For me, this award is an important moment," Mbappé said after accepting the trophy.

"Winning this award for the first time means a lot to me as a forward. But I must first thank all my teammates who have come today. Thanks to them, I can be the best version of Kylian and help Real Madrid win everything.

"I believe we can win this year. We have an incredible group, and I hope we will win many awards this year because collective awards are the most important. I think with all the people I see here, we can achieve many things."

The Golden Boot is awarded to the season’s top scorer in European leagues.

This season has seen Mbappé get off to his career best start, scoring 16 goals in 13 games.

