Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Mbadde, PSG to start court battle over pay dispute

Kylian Mbappe poses to the media after receiving the Golden Boot award during a ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 31, 202   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

PSG

Kylian Mbappe will appear at the Paris labour court on November 17 to make his case against former club PSG.

Mbappe who moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid as a free agent last year argues that PSG owe him 55 million euros in unpaid salaries and bonuses.

PSG insist that all obligations owed to the France captain were settled in accordance with the contract he had with the club.

The dispute which holds significant implications for football started before Mbappe left to join Real Madrid.

If Mbappe wins, players who quit their clubs under similar circumstances can also sue to demand salaries and bonuses.

Mbappe spent seven seasons with the French champions. In July, he withdrew a separate suit in which he accused the club of harrassment in an attempt to force him to sign a contract extension.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..