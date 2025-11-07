Mbadde, PSG to start court battle over pay dispute

PSG
Kylian Mbappe will appear at the Paris labour court on November 17 to make his case against former club PSG.
Mbappe who moved to Spanish giants Real Madrid as a free agent last year argues that PSG owe him 55 million euros in unpaid salaries and bonuses.
PSG insist that all obligations owed to the France captain were settled in accordance with the contract he had with the club.
The dispute which holds significant implications for football started before Mbappe left to join Real Madrid.
If Mbappe wins, players who quit their clubs under similar circumstances can also sue to demand salaries and bonuses.
Mbappe spent seven seasons with the French champions. In July, he withdrew a separate suit in which he accused the club of harrassment in an attempt to force him to sign a contract extension.
