Imane Khelif files legal complaint over reports alleging she has XY chromosomes

Algeria's Imane Khelif poses after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris  
Ariana Cubillos/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Algeria

Olympic boxing gold medallist Imane Khelif is now taking legal action over French media reports which surfaced earlier this week, that claim she has XY chromosomes.

The 25 year old has already lodged a legal complaint with authorities in France over the online harassment she experienced during the Paris Olympics.

The International Olympic committee says it is ‘'saddened'’ by the torrent of abuse Khelif had come up against since her appearance at the Games.

In a statement the IOC insisted that '‘All the athletes who participated in the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 complied with the competition's eligibility and entry regulations, together with all the applicable medical regulations enacted by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit''.

Hailing from Algeria, Khelif had also taken part in the previous games in Tokyo.

