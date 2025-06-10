Algerian international player, Rayan Ait-Nouri, joins Manchester City

Algerian international footballer, Rayan Ait-Nouri, says he is proud and happy to be joining Manchester City.

It has paid fellow English Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, a reported $42 million for the 24-year-old left back to join the team until 2030.

"I'm really proud and I can't wait to play with this shirt. My family, they are very happy also. Yeah for sure it's a very good day today,” he said.

Ait-Nouri also said he cannot wait to play in the Champions League.

“There will be a new challenge for me because before I never played in Champions League. I watch a lot of Champions League games. They will be changed for me, because the game is in the week.”

His signature on the deal means he will be available for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in the United States on Saturday.

The footballer says the chance to play for one of world’s biggest clubs, and its coach Pep Guardiola, is a dream come true.

“For me, he's the best coach in the world. What he makes in the football, with this team, is incredible. He likes to play football. This also is very good, and I like this,” said Ait-Nouri.

“I want to learn with him, I want to work with him, with my teammates also. Yeah, what I said, the most important is I give everything for this shirt."

City faces Moroccan side Wydad AC next week, then Emirati club Al Ain, before a clash of European heavyweights with Juventus in the group stage of the tournament.