Russia's Putin, Trump envoy discuss war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin on Friday to discuss a U.S.-brokered peace plan for Ukraine   -  
Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday that the meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff on Ukraine lasted three hours and was "constructive" and "useful."

Putin and Witkoff discussed, "in particular, the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Ushakov said.

Delegations from the two countries last met in the weeks following Russia's February 2022 invasion of its neighbor.

The meeting "allowed Russia and the U.S. to further bring their positions closer together not only on Ukraine, but also on a number of other international issues," Ushakov added.

He added that Moscow and Washington will "actively" continue their "productive" dialogue.

