South Sudan's president Salva Kiir dismisses army chief Paul Nang Majok

President Salva Kiir with chief of Defence General Paul Nang Majok, and Inspector of Police General Abraham Peter Manyuat, Dec. 12,2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Photo prise sur le réseau X de la South Sudan Eagles Media
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

South Sudan

The president of South Sudan Salva Kiir has dismissed the army chief after seven months in the role and appointed a successor, as announced on state radio.

No explanation was provided for the dismissal of Paul Nang Majok in the announcement made late on Monday.

Majok had held the position since December.

The announcement indicated that Kiir has named Dau Aturjong as the new Chief of Defence Forces.

Majok was overseeing the army during ongoing clashes between the military and the White Army, an ethnic militia primarily made up of Nuer youths, which has led to the latest political turmoil in the country.

"There is a tradition that when you are appointed or reassigned, no reasons are given for the appointment or for the dismissal. It is standard practice," stated Lul Ruai Koang, spokesperson for the South Sudan army.

South Sudan has officially been at peace since a 2018 agreement concluded the five-year conflict that resulted in hundreds of thousands of fatalities, yet violence among competing communities often erupts.

In March, First Vice President Riek Machar was placed under house arrest, raising concerns about a potential resurgence of conflict.

Information Minister Michael Makuei explained that the arrest was due to Machar reaching out to his supporters and "inciting them to revolt against the government with the intention of undermining peace to prevent elections and push South Sudan back into war."

Machar's party has previously refuted government claims that it supports the White Army, which engaged in combat with the army in the northeastern town of Nasir in March.

In May, the South Sudan army announced it had regained control of the town from the White Army.

