UNICEF struggles to feed Sudan's displaced as malnutrition cases grow

Thousands of displaced Sudanese were arriving in camps in the North Darfur region of Tawila, as the African country's brutal civil war reaches a two-year mark.

Hundreds of thousands of people trapped by the fighting face hunger and starvation.

The war has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis and worst displacement crisis, leading to famine conditions in some parts of Sudan.

In Zamzam and Al-Omda camps, UNICEF were providing families and children with nutrition supplements.

"So far, we’ve helped more than 2,000 children here in the camp, and there are still many more in need of support," said UNICEF volunteer Heba Abdullah.

We’ve also spoken with several mothers who told us, our children are not eating at all,” she added.

Halima Saleh, a mother of three who was staying at Zamzam Camp, said her children were not eating and the food being provided was not enough.

"Most children are surviving on just one meal a day,” Saleh said.

UNICEF says that funding for their humanitarian services were critically low, and are appealing for US$1 billion for their efforts in Sudan for 2025.