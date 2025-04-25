Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Iranians hope for balanced deal ahead of new round of talks with US

Worshippers walk under a mural of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 25, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

with AP

Iran-US negotiations

As Iran and the U.S prepare for a third round of talks, Iranians are hoping for a balanced deal that would lower tensions and averts the risk of war.

Negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme will return Saturday to the secluded sultanate of Oman, where experts on both sides will start hammering the technical details of any possible deal.

The talks seek to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic closing in on half a century of enmity.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s programme if a deal isn’t reached.

Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

On the streets of Tehran, most people appeared to favour a balanced deal that would allow Iran to keep parts of its nuclear programme and reduce the risk of conflict.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..