Turkish border town braces for possible influx of Iranian refugee

Residents in a Turkish border town have expressed mixed feelings towards an influx of Iranian refugees triggered by escalated conflicts, with some fearing strained resources, while others prepare to accommodate those fleeing westward.

On Turkiye's eastern edge, the border town of Dogubayazit is watching events across the frontier with growing anxiety. Just 20 kilometers from Iran, residents here fear they may soon be on the front lines of a new humanitarian crisis.

As the threat of wider conflict grows, so does the expectation that people may flee westward. For some in this town, it's not a question of if, but when.

"We are ready to host them. People are dying. We would open our homes and share our bread. As a border community - and as humans - we know what it means to help. War is difficult. If families come, we'll do what we can," said Hasan Elci, a local resident.

In Dogubayazit, a spirit of hospitality runs deep, shaped by geography and history.

"Our doors are open. Everyone says religion or race doesn't matter - we are brothers. If someone's in need, it's our duty to help. We've done it before. We'll do it again," said a shopkeeper in Dogubayazit.

There's no official number, but the fear here is real. After years of taking in refugees from Syria, many feel this town has hit its breaking point. Another wave of displacement, they say, could push it beyond its limits, both economically and emotionally.

"We were already devastated from the last wave. Look at the markets - people are struggling. If many come again, how will we manage? Where will they eat? Where will they stay? It's going to be very difficult," said a local.

"We're not ready. We can't even find work ourselves. If more people come, what happens next? Honestly, even we might have to leave. That's how serious this is," said Cetin Kucukkaya, another local resident.