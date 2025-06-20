Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Yemen: Tens of thousands hold pro-Iran rally

Thousands of Yemenis chant slogans during a weekly anti-U.S. and anti-Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, June 13, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Israel Iran conflict

Tens of thousands of people in Yemen took to the streets of the country' capital, Sanaa, on Friday to show solidarity with Iran and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Protesters carried the Iranian and Palestinian flags and chanted against Israel, and the U.S..

The war between Israel and Iran erupted June 13, with Israeli airstrikes targeting nuclear and military sites, top generals and nuclear scientists.

At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 2,000 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.

Iran has retaliated by firing 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, according to Israeli army estimates.

At least 24 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds wounded.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed over 55,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..