Olympics opening ceremony gets underway along the Seine River in Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympics got underway under the rain in the French capital, Paris, on Friday evening with French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane kicked off the opening ceremony with the Olympic flame in his hands.

In a prerecorded video, he was seen running and weaving through a Parisian traffic jam before delivering the flame to a group of children on the metro.

They then made their way through the Catacombs and to a boat, at which point the broadcast switched to a real-time view of the Seine River.

A fleet of barges paraded down a six kilometre stretch of the river, carrying the more than 10,500 athletes representing 206 nations and territories past some of the French capital’s most famous landmark.

Huge applause rang out for the first boat which, per Olympic tradition as the originator of the ancient games, was Greece, and an even bigger cheer erupted for the next one which carried the Refugee Team.

Fountains in the middle of the river threw up jets of water as the boats went by, with athletes waving at the crowds, amid a huge visible police presence.

US singer and actor, Lady Gaga, was the first musical act, performing on steps along the Seine near the Notre Dame cathedral, singing a famous French cabaret song.

While it was rumoured she would be taking part in the ceremony after she was spotted in the city, her appearance was a surprise as she was not listed on a programme provided to the media in advance.

Over 300,000 people amassed on the banks of the Seine, many under umbrellas, with the ceremony in full swing highlighting the best of French culture, from music to fashion and art.

The ceremony began just hours after a sabotage attack on the high-speed TGV rail network caused travel chaos across the country, putting the spotlight on the security risks at a time when the eyes of the world are on France.

Details of the elaborate ceremony, the first in history not to take part in a stadium, have been kept secret, including who will be the last to carry the torch and light the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of the Games.

Viewers followed the mysterious torchbearer - their face hidden and identity concealed - as they were shown crisscrossing the city, running along the rooftops, and ziplining across the Seine.

Despite the intensifying rain, there was a festive atmosphere among athletes on the some 90 boats as they paraded down the river in the four-hour-long ceremony.

While some spectators began to leave the river banks as the rain got worse, most people continued to brave the bad weather, dancing in the stands to the music echoing across the city.

About 45,000 police and thousands of soldiers were deployed for the opening ceremony, with armed police patrolling the river as the armada made its passage along the Seine.

Some 1.5 billion people across the world were expected to watch the ceremony, while in Paris 326,000 tickets were made available, 222,000 of them for free.

Eighty giant screens were set up around the French capital for those not lucky enough to get a front row spot along the Seine.

Some 3,000 artists took part in the show, including at least 400 dancers.

About 100 world leaders, government officials, and heads of international organizations are believed to have attended the opening ceremony.

And as the night fell in Paris, in a poignant hymn to world peace, French singer Juliette Armanet sang the John Lennon song, "Imagine", with a piano lit up by flames on the same vessel.

The parade ended at the Iena Bridge, which links the Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine to the Trocadéro district on the right bank.

The ceremony’s finale was at the Trocadéro where French President Emmanuel Macron delivered the opening remarks.