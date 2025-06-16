Lungu funeral dispute settled between family and government

After 11 days of uncertainty and behind the scenes negotiations, funeral plans for Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu have finally been settled Lungu died at age 68 in South Africa, where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The former leader had reportedly instructed that current President Hakainde Hichilema, his political rival, not attend his funeral.

But in a surprise agreement, Hichilema will now preside over a state funeral on Sunday. Lungu’s body will return to Lusaka on Wednesday, followed by three days of public viewing, full military honors, and then burial next Monday.

It’s still unclear whether he’ll be laid to rest at the official presidential grounds or at his home.

Lungu led Zambia from 2015 to 2021 and remained a powerful, often vocal figure in politics, even after being barred from running again.