Zambian government takes possession of ex-president Lungu's remains

The Zambian government says it has taken custody of former President Edgar Lungu's body in a long-running dispute with his family over where he should be buried.

Lungu died at a clinic in South Africa last August where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Zambia's attorney general said in a statement on Wednesday that the government had custody of Lungu's remains which have been removed from a funeral home in Pretoria.

This despite his family’s claim that a separate urgent court order ruled that Lungu’s body be returned to the facility.

They were hoping for a private ceremony in Johannesburg, and one that was not in the presence of his successor and political rival, incumbent President Hakainde Hichilema.

But last year a South African high court sided with Zambia’s government, ordering the repatriation of Lungu’s remains for a state funeral.

His family claim that one of his last wishes was that Hichilema should not go anywhere near his body and not preside over his funeral.

Lungu led Zambia from 2015 until 2021, when he lost elections by a huge margin to Hichilema.

During his presidency, Hichilema was arrested, charged with treason and detained for four months, only to be released and the charge dropped after international condemnation.

Years after the 2021 vote, Lungu claimed his movements were being restricted by the police and that he had been effectively placed under house arrest to prevent any political comeback.

Hichilema's government denied the allegations.