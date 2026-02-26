Welcome to Africanews

Zambia rejects U.S. health aid over mining partnership ties

FILE - Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema speaks during the Lobito Corridor Trans-Africa Summit at the Carrinho food processing factory near Lobito, Angola, Dec. 4, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Dominic Wabwireh

with other agencies

Zambia

Zambia has halted a proposed $1 billion US health funding agreement over clauses tying aid to mining partnerships, joining Zimbabwe and Kenya in pushing back against what African nations view as sovereignty-compromising conditions.

The five-year deal with Zambia, intended to combat HIV/AIDS and malaria, stalled after the US linked funding to a "bilateral compact" involving copper and cobalt access.

"This deal would slash US funding to life-saving programs while prioritizing mining corporations over Zambians with HIV," said Health GAP's Asia Russell.

Zambia confirmed requesting "revisions" to the memorandum, with President Hakainde Hichilema viewing aid cuts as opportunity to "take care of our own affairs."

Zimbabwe withdraws over data concerns

Harare rejected a $367 million agreement over clauses requiring instant pathogen data access without benefit-sharing guarantees.

A leaked letter from Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs ministry described terms as "clearly lopsided," compromising national sovereignty.

The Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians urged re-engagement, warning HIV treatment for 1.2 million people could be at risk.

Africa CDC backs nations

Dr Jean Kaseya, Africa CDC Director-General, expressed support for countries renegotiating: "We want to own our data in Africa. We want to own our future. We cannot accept not owning our data."

Kenya's High Court has frozen implementation amid privacy concerns.

