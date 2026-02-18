Family rejects poisoning claims in Edgar Lungu case

The relatives of former Edgar Lungu have dismissed allegations that he was poisoned, as South African authorities pursue inquiries that have further delayed his burial months after his death.

Lungu died in June last year at the age of 68 while receiving treatment in Pretoria, South Africa. His remains are still being held at a morgue amid a complex dispute involving his family, the Zambian government, and investigators.

Lawyers representing the family said they have responded to multiple subpoenas issued by the South African Police Service, which is examining claims that the former president may have been poisoned. In correspondence sent earlier this month, the family’s legal team insisted there is no credible basis for the allegations and said their clients firmly reject the claims.

The family’s attorneys, Mashele Attorneys, said their clients are cooperating with investigators but described the accusations as unsupported. They also raised concerns over a police request involving the funeral provider currently responsible for the body, noting that existing High Court orders require the remains to stay under the care of the funeral service until legal proceedings are resolved.

Police officials have declined to provide details about the investigation. A spokesperson told BBC the matter is highly sensitive and cannot be discussed publicly at this stage.

Lungu governed Zambia from 2015 until 2021, when he lost the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema in a decisive election defeat.

Since his death, disagreement over his final resting place has escalated into a legal battle. Zambia’s government has sought to repatriate his remains and organize a state funeral with official honours. However, Lungu’s family has opposed that plan, arguing he had expressed a preference for a private burial in South Africa and did not want his political rival present at his funeral.

A South African court ruled in August that his body should be returned to Zambia, siding with the government. But his widow has continued to challenge that decision. She recently filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, seeking to overturn the earlier judgment.

Meanwhile, the former president’s remains remain under strict security as the legal and investigative processes continue, leaving uncertainty over when and where he will finally be laid to rest.