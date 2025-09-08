Former Zambian President Lungu's family in mediated talks to end funeral dispute

In Zambia, a breakthrough may be near as the government and the family of late former President Edgar Lungu begin mediated talks to resolve a long-running standoff over his funeral arrangements.

In a joint statement, both sides confirmed they’ve agreed to a mediation process aimed at balancing state protocols with the family’s personal wishes and preserving the dignity of the late president.

The dispute began in June after Lungu’s death in South Africa. His family initially sought a private burial abroad, citing emotional strain and concerns over political interference, particularly from President Hakainde Hichilema.

But the government insisted on a state funeral in Lusaka, as is standard for former heads of state.

A legal battle followed, and South African courts eventually ruled for Lungu’s remains to be repatriated to Zambia.

The three-month deadlock has stirred public debate and political tension, but with mediators now in place, both parties have pledged to prioritize unity, healing, and respect for Lungu’s legacy.