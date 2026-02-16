Zambia closes borders to South African livestock amid FMD outbreak

Zambia has slammed its border shut to all South African livestock and related products in an urgent biosecurity move, as a devastating foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak spreads across South Africa, prompting Pretoria to declare a national disaster.

The Zambian Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock announced the suspension with immediate effect, revoking all previously issued import permits.

"The ministry has suspended all livestock import permits from South Africa following the outbreak of FMD in that country," said spokesperson Benny Munyama.

The ban extends beyond live animals to include livestock feeds, trophies, skins, hides, and cloven-hoofed animal products such as dairy—unless strict mitigation measures are implemented.

Transit of live animals from South Africa through Zambia has also been halted.

South Africa declares national disaster

The drastic measure follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of the FMD crisis as a national disaster during his State of the Nation Address.

The outbreak has now spread to all nine provinces, with the Western and Northern Capes implementing quarantine measures at affected farms.

Ramaphosa acknowledged this as "among the worst outbreaks" the country has experienced, establishing a task team of farmers and experts to report monthly on progress.

Vaccination drive underway

To contain the spread, South Africa plans to vaccinate 14 million cattle over 12 months using 28 million doses.

The government is importing vaccines from Botswana, Türkiye, and Argentina while local producer Onderstepoort ramps up production.

The outbreak has already battered South Africa's beef industry, with exports to China plummeting 69% last year following Beijing's import ban.

Zambian authorities say their precautionary measures will be reviewed based on the outbreak's progression in South Africa.