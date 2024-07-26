Britain drops challenge to ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister

Britain has decided to drop its opposition to the issuing of an international arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Downing Street on Friday confirmed the government would not submit a challenge to the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to issue it

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson told reporters the decision was "in line with our long-standing position that this is a matter for the court to decide on".

The move underlines the tougher stance towards Israel being taken by the new centre left Labour government.

ICC chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, has requested warrants be issued for both Netanyahu and his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, on suspicion of war crimes committed during Israel’s attack on Gaza.

He is also pushing for ones against three senior leaders of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, including its chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, the commander of its military wing.

But Britain’s decision to drop the challenge does not mean the request will be granted, or speed up the ICC’s case.

Over 60 other states and interested parties have also been allowed to give their legal arguments to judges, representing both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian views.