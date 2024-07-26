Olympic flagbearer Gauff 'nervous' of meeting LeBron

Tennis star Coco Gauff will join LeBron James as a flag bearer for the U.S. Olympic team at Friday’s opening ceremony.

"I'm truly in shock and I don't take it for granted," Gauff said on Thursday during a press conference in Paris.

Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is set to make her Olympic debut at the Paris Games and will be the first tennis athlete to carry the U.S. flag.

"Most excited...I think meeting LeBron James, that's the most exciting part about it. Most nervous, I'm just hoping is not too hot. You know, I know we're going to be in the water and we're going to be in those blazers. So I'm just hoping I don't, you know, sweat too much. And and I look a little bit, distressed in the photos," said Coco.

The U.S. player mentioned her admiration for legends Serena and Venus Williams.

"I almost feel like I'm having a little bit of imposter syndrome (for being chosen as U.S. flag bearer), but I am going to try to just take it in and be happy for myself."

The 20-year-old Gauff made the American team for the Tokyo Games three years ago as a teenager but had to sit out those Olympics because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.