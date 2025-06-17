From track to diplomacy: Usain Bolt named EXPO 2027 ambassador

Athletics legend Usain Bolt was named ambassador for EXPO 2027 in Belgrade at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday.

Bolt, who won 19 gold Olympic and World Championships medals over his glittering track career, spoke with President Vucic before the pair held a joint news conference.

Jamaican Bolt thanked Vucic and the people of Serbia for his ambassadorial role and expressed an affinity for the country's sporting heritage: "I know great players and sports stars from your country, and for me, it’s an honour to actually be here for the first time."

Asked about the importance of sports and play in life, and the part they play in youth development, Bolt added: "I think it’s crucial and something that I continue supporting and loving, even though I’m retired, but I love sports and I love play."

Expo Belgrade offers an opportunity to showcase the power of global innovation, creativity, and collaboration. Over 120 nations will unite to shape a brighter future through interactive exhibitions, research, and visionary programs.