Moroccan runners shine at Dar Bouazza’s 'Darb Race' half-marathon

Moroccan athletes Youssef El Baz and Lamyaa Cherkab won the 2nd "Darb Race" half-marathon in Dar Bouazza, which saw over 3,000 runners, both pros and amateurs. The race was free for participants.

In the 21 km race for men, Hassan Benbella finished second, followed by Mohamed Nait Ali in third.

Among women, Kimberly Chriscaden took second place, with Douss Bennani Sonia in third place.

In the 10 km event, star athlete Soufiane El Bakkali competed, with Adnane Mhamdi winning the men's race and Rania Bassiri leading the women's race. Bassiri expressed pride in her victory, while Youssef El Baz commented on the race's importance for his preparations.

Darb Event president Ahmed Iraqui praised the well-organized event, highlighting local participation and regional assets.

The race showcased Dar Bouazza's scenery, with prizes awarded in the presence of officials.

The second edition, themed 'The Sea, Sun, and Run,' featured extensive logistics, a certified course, refreshment zones, medical aid, and entertainment, promising a memorable sporting experience.

