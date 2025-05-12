Moroccan paralympic champion Aymane El Haddaoui eyes LA 2028 after Paris glory

Moroccan Paralympic sprinter Aymane El Haddaoui, fresh from his gold medal triumph at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, is already setting his sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Games. The T47 category athlete, who also clinched a bronze in the 100m, is determined to build on his success with a rigorous long-term training plan.

In Paris, El Haddaoui won the 400m T47 final in outstanding form, showcasing the results of years of preparation and resilience. He later added a bronze medal to his collection in the 100m event, clocking 10.78 seconds.

El Haddaoui’s athletic journey began in the wake of a life-changing accident. Initially a footballer, he was advised by doctors to switch sports following a serious hand injury. “Two years after the accident, my doctor recommended I avoid any sport that could lead to more fractures,” El Haddaoui recalled. “That’s when I chose athletics, even though I didn’t have the typical physique of a sprinter.”

Now 25, El Haddaoui is training intensely—up to four hours a day, five days a week—balancing strength, speed, and endurance. His dedication recently paid off at the 2025 Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix, where he posted a season-best of 46.84 seconds in the 400m T47, earning yet another gold medal.

Looking ahead, El Haddaoui is preparing for key competitions including the Diamond League meeting in Rabat, the International Meeting in Paris, and the World Championships in India.

But it is Los Angeles 2028 that remains his ultimate focus. “Preparation for the Paralympic Games must start well in advance,” he said. “Not just a year before. Next year, we will change the training program to make sure I reach my peak performance in LA.”

El Haddaoui’s story is one of transformation—from a sidelined footballer to a world-class athlete—and now, a national symbol of perseverance and pride for Morocco.