France's rail network paralysed by 'malicious' arson attacks

France's high-speed train network was paralysed by arson attacks on Friday, just hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony is due to take place on Friday evening.

A series of coordinated arson attacks on the train infrastructure of France's largest rail company, SNCF, caused a significant number of trains to be re-routed or cancelled on Friday morning, according to the transport company.

SNCF said that arsonists had damaged signal boxes along the lines connecting Paris with cities in the north, west and east of the country.

"We ask all travellers who can do so to postpone their trip and not go to the station," SNCF said on social media.

Authorities are investigating the incidents and information is available on possible perpetrators at this time.

The attacks have taken place just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is due to take place on the Seine River.

France's biggest security operation has been put in place to safeguard the Games, with 45,000 police deployed to secure the event.

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, has condemned the attack, calling it "unacceptable".

"We're still in the process of analysing all the impact, assessing what we are going to implement as solutions," Oudéa-Castéra said. "It's a huge [job] in terms of crisis management but, you know, we were prepared for that. We have prepared for all scenarios."

SNCF says that disruptions would continue until at least the end of the weekend.