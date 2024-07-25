Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina “scandalized” by match against Morocco

The head of Argentina's football federation says the chaotic end to the Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday "makes no sense ," and Argentina's coach called the scene a "scandal . "

The opening match of the men's football tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and threw bottles in protest at a late goal by Argentina . The goal was later disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) and Argentina lost 2-1.

"What happened on the pitch is a scandal. This is not a neighborhood tournament, this is the Olympic Games ," said Argentine coach Javier Mascherano .

Olympic organizers said they were trying to "understand the causes and identify appropriate actions" after the match in Saint-Etienne. Argentina's soccer federation said it had lodged a formal protest with FIFA on Wednesday and would do "whatever is necessary" to ensure the safety of the players.

The president of the Argentine Football Federation, Claudio Tapia, said: "Waiting for almost two hours in the locker room, after the Moroccan fans entered the field, the violence that the Argentine delegation suffered, our players having to warm up again and continue playing a match that should have been suspended by the head referee, is really something that makes no sense and goes against the rules of the competition . "

Moroccan fans invaded the pitch to protest Cristian Medina 's goal in the 16th minute of added time at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, believing it had levelled the score at 2-2. Bottles were also thrown from the crowd and, in frenzied scenes, security tackled the pitch invaders.

Footage showed Argentina players flinching as what appeared to be a flare was thrown onto the pitch.

"I deplore the attitude of some supporters during the match, which tarnished the image of our loyal fans. Such behavior has no place in football ," wrote Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi on X.

In the confusion, it was believed that the final whistle had been blown as the players headed to the dressing rooms and fans were asked to leave the stadium. The official FIFA website reported the final score as 2-2.

But it later emerged that the match had been suspended with just minutes to go and Medina's goal was subject to review.

The players returned to warm up in an empty stadium after about two hours and referee Glenn Nyberg confirmed he was reviewing the video of the goal on the touchline monitor. He later confirmed the goal would be ruled out for offside.

Morocco held on to victory by playing the last three minutes.

"The game was suspended for security reasons. At no time did they tell us about any review (of the game) ," Mascherano said.

"It's obviously confusing, but we have to move on. It happened, it's over. We have to focus on the two games that are left to play. We have to focus on the two games that are left, save our anger and let it come out in the next games . "

Two-time gold medallists Argentina were one of the favourites heading into the tournament and were keen for more glory after winning the 2022 World Cup and two consecutive Copa Americas.