Kenyan Kipchoge ready to make history at Paris Olympics

Two-time champion Eliud Kipchoge is ready to create history at the Paris 2024 Summer Games by becoming the first man to win three Olympic marathon gold medals.

Kipchoge, the former world marathon record holder, will write another chapter in his unprecedented running career in France when he becomes the first and only Kenyan to compete at five Olympics.

But he says, for him, the Olympics are about much more than just winning.

"The Olympic Games wants everybody to associate, it promotes freedom of association whereby all of us, about 100 countries will be there competing together and shaking hands at the finish line,” he says.

“You know it's not only about winning, but the important thing at the Olympic Games is also about participation. Personally, I want to make my country a running country and make the world a running world."

Tokyo Marathon winner, Benson Kipruto, and London Marathon champion, Alexander Munyao, will run alongside Kipchoge in the Kenyan men’s marathon.

And he has tipped them to go for an unprecedented Olympics podium sweep in Paris.

“I think my teammates actually are very good, they are high class, energetic, and disciplined athletes. I trust we will compete in a good way and make the podium for all of us,” he says.

The two-time Olympic winner is, however, wary of the threat posed by rivals, especially athletes from Ethiopia, Uganda, and runners with roots in East Africa who will be running for Bahrain, Qatar, USA, and Kazakhstan among others.

“I respect all other competitors. Everybody who is in the Olympics is an Olympian and they represent their country. I cannot underrate anybody,” he says.

Kipchoge first competed for Kenya at the Athens 2004 Olympics where he won bronze in the men’s 5,000m.

He upgraded to silver at the same race at the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, but failed to qualify in both the 5,000m and 10,000m teams for the London 2012 Olympics.

It was to prove to be a turning point in his career.

Failure to qualify for London prompted his decision to switch to road running and in 2013 he won on his marathon debut in Hamburg.

What followed thereafter is an unmatched record in the marathon with 15 victories in 18 marathons, including 12 wins in the Marathon Majors and setting the world record twice.

In Brazil, Kipchoge became only the second Kenyan after the late Samuel Wanjiru to win men’s marathon gold before returning to successfully defend his title at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in 2021.

Kenya’s marathon team competes on 10 August.