Madagascar pauses corruption cases relating to ex-president, officials

In a statement released yesterday, Madagascar’s Anti-Corruption Unit (PAC) said it had received complaints targeting several former officials, including ex-president Andry Rajoelina. The proceedings have been temporarily suspended as it first has to be determined whether the court has jurisdiction to hear the cases.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (PAC) announced in a statement released yesterday that judicial proceedings relating to complaints filed by the Directorate of Legislation and Litigation (DLC) had been temporarily suspended.

The suspension will remain in place pending a decision by the High Constitutional Court (HCC).

Andry Rajoelina, former president of the Republic, and Christian Ntsay, former prime minister, are among those named in some of the cases.

Three major cases

The first complaint concerns the alleged misappropriation of 36 kilograms of gold from the Ministry of Mines and Strategic Resources.

The second complaint concerns suspected financial misconduct and the alleged misappropriation of public funds in the awarding of contracts to supply school desks and benches to schools. Andry Rajoelina, Christian Ntsay and Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, a former education minister, are named in the case

In a separate case, Sahondrarimalala was sentenced on September 30 to five years in prison for undermining state security.

The PAC also referred to other cases involving suspected forgery and the use of forged documents, as well as money laundering, relating to the Ministry of National Education.

The third complaint concerns the management of the sovereign wealth fund.

The PAC has referred the matter to the HCC, asking it to rule on the unit’s jurisdiction to examine the cases in light of the status of the individuals concerned.

The Constitution states: “If, before a court, a party raises an objection of unconstitutionality, that court shall stay proceedings and refer the matter to the High Constitutional Court, which shall rule within one month.”