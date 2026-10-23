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Benin earns four nominations at 2026 Africa Tourism Awards

A fishing boat lies on the beach near the "Door of No Return" slave trade route in Ouidah, Benin, on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.   -  
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Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Benin

Benin has been nominated in four categories at the 2026 Africa Tourism Awards, putting the West African nation in the spotlight for its cultural heritage and tourism appeal.

The nominations include Country Destination of the Year, Cultural Destination of the Year, Tourism Board of the Year for Benin Tourism, and Tourism Video of the Year for Explore Benin, A World of Wonders.

Public voting is open until October 29, accounting for 20 percent of the final score, alongside assessments by judges and the Balearica Awards College.

Winners are expected to be announced in London on November 1, as Benin looks to strengthen its profile as an international tourism destination.

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