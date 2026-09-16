Lionel Messi set for emotional farewell as Argentina faces Benin

Lionel Messi’s international story may not be over just yet. After announcing his retirement from Argentina duty on August 29th, following the World Cup final defeat to Spain and the recent death of his father, Messi is set for one final farewell.

The Argentine Football Association has included the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in a 28-man squad for upcoming matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin.

But the biggest moment will come on October 6th, when Argentina face Benin at Buenos Aires’ iconic Monumental Stadium.

AFA president Claudio Tapia says Messi deserves the farewell he has earned, and has invited Argentina’s 2022 World Cup champions and their families to join the celebrations.

Messi leaves an extraordinary legacy: 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina, including the 2022 World Cup triumph. Now, his country is preparing to say goodbye to its greatest football icon.