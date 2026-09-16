Police intensify hunt after eighth woman found dead in Ekurhuleni

South African police are intensifying their operations in and around Kempton Park after the discovery of an eighth woman’s body in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

The latest death was reported in KwaThema, adding to a series of killings that have raised fears among women in the region.

Police have assembled a specialist task team and are planning intensified operations, including a lockdown of Kempton Park and surrounding areas, as investigators work to establish whether the cases are connected.

Authorities have stressed that they have not established that all eight deaths are linked, and have urged the public to avoid speculation while investigations continue.

Police are appealing for information and have warned women to avoid walking or exercising alone, particularly in isolated areas.

The killings have sparked growing fear in local communities, with residents calling for a greater police presence.

Authorities are offering a 400,000-rand reward for information that could lead to arrests as the investigation continues.