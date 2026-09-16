From nail hammering to drilling, Japan’s new robots push physical AI forward

Robots are getting to grips with the physical world in Tokyo, where technology companies are showcasing machines designed to handle objects, perform industrial tasks and work alongside humans. The demonstrations offer a glimpse of how AI could move beyond screens and software, giving machines the ability to interact with their surroundings and carry out physical tasks. Among the prototypes on display is a machine developed by THK, which picks up bottles, bags and boxes under the remote control of a single operator. Its articulated arms and grippers also allow it to hammer a nail into a piece of wood, demonstrating the precision and dexterity needed for more complex tasks. Nachi, HatsuMuv and ugo are also presenting their latest robotic systems. Ugo is showcasing its semi-humanoid ugo Nova, which performs a drilling task under remote control. Designed to work in environments built for humans, the robot has two seven-axis arms as well as additional joints in its head and waist. It is also designed to collect real-world data that can be used to train physical AI models. But the demonstrations also reveal the technology’s current limits. Many of the robots still depend on human operators, with developers now working to give them greater autonomy as investment in AI-powered machines grows in Japan.